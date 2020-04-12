PHOTOS: USAF Thunderbirds fly over hospitals across the Vegas valley

News

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

Video Courtesy: Laura Dudinski

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds took to the Vegas valley skies on Saturday to honor and say thank you to all the individuals helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Many residents looked to the skies to catch a glimpse of the Thunderbirds flying over area hospitals.

8 News Now viewers got out their phones to capture the beautiful moment!

  • View from Far Hills/I-215. Courtesy: Maggie Kolesar
  • View from Rainbow/Craig. Courtesy: Duncan Phenix
  • View from South Summerlin. Courtesy: Michele Papay
  • View from the northwest valley. Courtesy: Megan Hancock
  • View from Henderson. Courtesy: Hiram Laflamme
  • View from Rainbox/US95. Courtesy: Alex Padilla

The flyover was held on Saturday afternoon. The Thunderbirds flew all over, from Centennial to Summerlin to Boulder City.

  • Courtesy: Tiffany Easton
  • Courtesy: Cameron Easton
  • Courtesy: Art Esperanza
  • Courtesy: Darrell Clulow
  • Courtesy: Patty
  • Courtesy: Melanie Rose

Video Courtesy: Fred Paul

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories