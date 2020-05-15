Pine Bluff City Hall and City Departments to resume regular operations

Pine Bluff, Ark. (News release) — As a precaution against COVID-19, the City of Pine Bluff

implemented remote work for non-uniformed employees throughout city departments.

This was enacted to reduce public gatherings in city buildings. Since then, the city has

monitored ongoing health developments in the State of Arkansas. As the governor

oversees phase 1 of reopening the state, it is now time to end remote work and resume

regular operations.



Effective Monday, May 18, non-uniformed employees will be working at their normal

work sites. City buildings will be open to the public. Normal business hours will resume

from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, the

Pine Bluff Aquatic Center will slowly reopen to the public in a limited capacity on June