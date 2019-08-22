Pine Bluff man pleads guilty to mailing white powder to Senator Tom Cotton’s office

LITTLE ROCK – A Pine Bluff man pleaded guilty today to mailing white powder to United States Senator Tom Cotton’s office.

Henry Goodloe, 77, entered his guilty plea earlier today before United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker.



On November 7, 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Goodloe for mailing a threat to injure the addressee, and for conveying false information related to possessing biological weapons. Thursday, Goodloe pleaded guilty to one count of conveying false information about possessing a biological weapon.



In August 2018, Goodloe mailed a letter to Senator Cotton’s Washington, D.C., office. The letter’s return address was Goodloe’s home address. The letter, which contained the statement “maybe this will get your attention,” contained a white powdery substance. A Senate mail facility intercepted the letter, and a hazardous material response team later determined that the substance was unbleached flour and starch.



Judge Baker will sentence Goodloe at a later date. Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Little Rock Field Office, announced today’s guilty plea. Goodloe’s crime is punishable by not more than five years’ imprisonment. The case was investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacy Williams