Pine Bluff man shot and killed Friday night

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Pine Bluff Friday.

The victim is 40-year-old Keith Hawkins .

It happened at the Linden Street Apartments just before 7:00 p.m.

Officers were initially called to a report of an armed disturbance.

Once on scene, a witness told investigators they heard shots coming from one of the apartments.

Officers saw bullet holes in the apartment door and were able to enter with help from the Pine Bluff Fire Department.

There they found Keith Hawkins.

He had been shot multiple times.

Mr. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

So far there is no information about who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

Information can also be shared via Facebook