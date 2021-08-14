Pine Bluff PD: Man shot and killed, woman injured Saturday morning

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning, a woman was found injured at the same location.

The names have not been released.

Police responded to the 2200 block of North Pryce at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

There they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A woman was also found injured at the home.

She is being treated at a local hospital.

There is no word yet on what led up to the violence.

Anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Information can also be shared via Facebook Messenger from the department’s page.

This will be the 18th homicide in Pine Bluff for 2021.

