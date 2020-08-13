Pine Bluff PD: Two shot multiple times, one killed outside home in July

PINE BLUFF, Ark – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide from July 16, according to a news release, in which a second person was also shot.

Public Information Officer Lieutenant David DeFoor said around 12:57 a.m. officers responded to 101 West 17th and found 39 year old Christopher Gates on the home’s front porch.

Gates was shot multiple times and Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second male victim was shot multiple times, found in front of the house near the side walk. This victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Gates’ death is the 16th homicide in 2020 in Pine Bluff.

Police said there is no suspect information and the department does not know the motive.

The police department is seeking leads, and offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with information can call the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or reach out to the department through its Facebook page.