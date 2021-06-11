Pine Bluff police: 1 man dead, another in custody after Thursday night shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Thursday night.

Police were called to the 2000 block of S. Hazel Street around 9:08 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found 43-year-old Kevin Brazell with apparent gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot near the northeast corner of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested Vincent Peal, 48, at the scene. Peal and he was into the Jefferson County jail on a first-degree murder charge. Pine Bluff police say this is the 12th homicide for the city this year.