LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – We’ve seen it all over the world and we’ve seen it here in Little Rock: communities, though not permitted to physically gather, still finding ways to come together and show solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to show support and say thanks to the healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, central Arkansans are encouraged to take part in a social challenge that has made its way around the world.