Pine Bluff police investigating deadly shooting early Sunday

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation in Pine Bluff.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Tyler Rodgers.

Police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West 5th shortly before 4:00 a.m.

Rodgers was located in a parking lot at 5th and Pine.

He had been shot multiple times and died on the scene.

So far there is no word on who may be responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-541-5300.

Detectives can be contacted directly at 870-730-2090.

Information can also be shared via Facebook