Pine Bluff police: officers fire guns, take 2 into custody, no one injured

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two officers fired their weapons in the course of taking two people in custody, according to a press release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

No injuries have been reported.

The names of the officers and the two people who were taken into custody have not been released.

It happened on 28th Street near the railroad overpass shortly after noon on Saturday.

Arkansas State Police detectives are reviewing the arrests and discharge of weapons because of the involvement of the officers.

As is standard policy, the officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.