Pizza delivery driver loses eye in attack, armed robbery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A pizza delivery driver says he’s now blind in one eye after he was attacked and robbed outside a North Little Rock apartment complex.

Wesley York says what happened was all over $15, that’s the amount he’s required to carry to prevent attacks like this one.

York was working his shift at Marco’s Pizza on Saturday when he took an order to the Velvet Ridge Apartments. York says when he got there three men held him up at gunpoint.

“They said ‘money,’ and I threw my money on the ground and dropped my pizza bag,” York said.

It’s then York says one of the men hit his eye with the bottom of the gun.

“It just happened so fast, one hit,” York said. “It’s still hard to think, I don’t have an eye.”

York spent nearly two days in the hospital, but there wasn’t much doctors could do to save his sight.

“I was actually in surgery 6 and half hours,” York added. “I won’t be able to have vision in this eye again, but they told me after a couple weeks the swelling and everything would go down.”

York says the worst part is knowing what was taken from him, doesn’t add up to what the thieves got.

“It was just over 15 bucks and a pizza , and the cost of my eye,” he said.

North Little Rock police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.