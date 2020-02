SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy police department a man who delivered pizza for Pizza Hut had been robbed at gunpoint this morning at Center Place Apartments.

Police say the driver was dropping a pizza off at the apartments when a man with a gun came to him telling him to “drop his bag.” The suspect then ran off with cash.

Police say the suspect flashed his pistol.

There have been no arrest.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Searcy Police.