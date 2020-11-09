Plant Poetry – What makes trees strong just might work for people too.

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other.

I see parallels between nature and life because it is kind of intermingled and the fact that these trees are bending. Some of these old trees have seen a lot.

LaRene Bautner, the owner of Millcreek Gardens, joined me recently for an extended interview on Jessop’s Journal. This video and article are just one of many highlights from that interview. CLICK HERE to see the entire story.

Come to find out that LaRene learned a number of poems from her Father. He handwrote those in one of his journals. LaRene has shared some of these poems with me before.

To say that the year 2020 has been “stormy” is an understatement. Given the fact that I try to be the optimistic news guy that looks for the good, sometimes I need to take a breath. I asked LaRene to share a special poem for all of us to hear, to feel, to absorb and hopefully, to find some hope from.

Take it away LaRene; “The name of the poem is “Adversity” or “Strong Timber” depending on what source you get. It goes like this…

The tree that never had to fight for sun or sky and air and light but lived in the open plain and always got its share of rain, never became a forest king, but lived and died a scrubby thing.

The man who never had to toil to farm his patch of soil, who never had to win his share of sun and sky and light and air, never became a manly man, but lived and died as he began.

Good timber does not grow with ease. The stronger wind, the stronger tree. The further sky, the greater length. The more the storm. The more the strength. By wind and rain and sun and cold. In trees and men, good timbers grown.

Where thickest lies the forest growth, we find the patriarch in both. And they hold council with the stars, where broken branches show the scars, of many winds and much of life. This is the common law of life.”

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry in Jessop’s Journal and LaRene Bautner, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

+++

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

Jessop’s Journal is made possible by the generous support of Rustico , Tailor Cooperative , JW Custom Hats, XLEAR and Ogden’s Own Distillery

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

The story contains sponsored content.

LATEST POSTS: