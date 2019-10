BRYANT, Ark. — Starting this week Bryant Animal Control is collecting items for their “Plastic Bag Round Up.”

The goal is to collect 500 pounds of plastic in six months, if they reach that goal the shelter will receive a fee bench for the adoption park.

Here are a few items they are looking for

Grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, and much more.

Here is a link to the full list of items they want.