Plastic-Free Little Rock: Group of advocates form, working with restaurants to eliminate waste

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- One-time use plastic items, like to-go containers, bags and straws, are contaminating recycling bins, according to the group, Plastic-Free Little Rock.

The citizen-run group has formed to bring awareness about the problems that single-use plastic waste causes. They’re working with local restaurants and events to reduce their use of plastics.

“For the entirety of festivals, we’ve stood by the trash, recycling and compost- it doesn’t seem super glamorous, but people were really grateful to have us there,” advocate Faith Mullins said.



Plastic-free Little Rock is inviting others be a part of the movement. They meet once-a-month and discuss ideas on how citizens can simplify and eliminate waste from our daily lives