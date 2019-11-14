Plastic-Free Little Rock: Group of advocates form, working with restaurants to eliminate waste

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- One-time use plastic items, like to-go containers, bags and straws, are contaminating recycling bins, according to the group, Plastic-Free Little Rock.

The citizen-run group has formed to bring awareness about the problems that single-use plastic waste causes. They’re working with local restaurants and events to reduce their use of plastics.

“For the entirety of festivals, we’ve stood by the trash, recycling and compost- it doesn’t seem super glamorous, but people were really grateful to have us there,” advocate Faith Mullins said.


Plastic-free Little Rock is inviting others be a part of the movement. They meet once-a-month and discuss ideas on how citizens can simplify and eliminate waste from our daily lives

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss