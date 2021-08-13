Police: Body found in Benton believed to be missing person

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police officers are investigating after a man’s body was found.

Police responded to the 100 block of Valley Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday after the body was found.

The body is believed to be that of a missing person out of Little Rock, according to police. As of this report, positive identification is pending.

Detectives with the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Officers said foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Benton police. Tips may be called in at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.