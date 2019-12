SHERWOOD, Ark. — A local mother is facing several charges after police say drugs and a loaded gun were found inside of her apartment, with her 10-year-old daughter not far away.

Officers arrested Christen Page Saturday at the Arrows Edge apartment complex.

According to a police report, officers went to the home to work a disturbance call and later found what they believed to be cocaine, and a firearm.

Page was booked on drug and gun possession and child endangerment.