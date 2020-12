LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting believed to have involved a very young child.

Officers responded to the area near the 100 block of Falcon Court just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 2-year-old child had been shot in what is initially being described as an “accidental shooting.”

There is no word as to the extent of the child’s injuries.

Little Rock Police are on the scene

of an accidental shooting involving a 2 year old child near Falcon Ct. An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/2Mhu1tLsTD — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 10, 2020

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX16 News and FOX16.com for updates.