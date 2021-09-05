Police make arrest in connection to North Little Rock Chili’s shooting

Robertson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have made an arrest in connection with the Friday night shooting at Chili’s near McCain Mall.

NLRPD officers arrested Michael Robertson, 38, of North Little Rock in connection with the shooting in the restaurant. Police said they found him at a Shell station on Highway 161. They said that Robertson was in possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and two 9 mm handguns. One of the handguns were reported stolen out of Jacksonville.

Police said Robertson admitted to shooting the employee inside the restaurant. They said he was charged with 1st degree battery, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robertson is currently being held without bond in Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.