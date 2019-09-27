Breaking News
Homicide in Pine Bluff, police investigating

Police: Man murdered on Little Rock street

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in the middle of a Little Rock street.

Officers were called to Palo Alto Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When police got there they found a man who was shot multiple times.

According to witnesses, anywhere from 2-3 men were seen on the dead-end street fighting.

The shooting happened in a residential area officers say they’re not often called to.

“It is unusual getting a homicide call,” Lt. Michael Ford said. “You have a lot of residences and people who stay and live here who own their homes, so this is quite concerning for us.”

Police have not released a suspect description.

This is the city’s 36th homicide this year, which is 10 more compared to the same time last year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News