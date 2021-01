LITTLE ROCK, Ar- Little Rock Police were on the scene of a stabbing incident at 13000 Block of West Markham. Authorities say it appears to have been domestic related.

Police have confirmed that the victim is deceased, and have identified the suspect as Shamar Rumph.

The investigation is ongoing.

LRPD wrapping up an overnight stabbing in the 13000 block of W. Markham Street. The victim is now deceased. We will update you as more information becomes available. This appears to be a domestic related incident. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 21, 2021