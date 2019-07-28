Update: Officer involved shooting in Hot Springs

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark . — The Hot Springs Police Department is currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 500 block of Central Avenue.

An officer and the suspect has been shot.

The Officer is now in stable condition.

We are asking that the public avoid the area until further notice. We also ask that if anyone has video or was a witness, to please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3660.

Here is what the Hot Springs Police said at the scene.

Original story:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs Police confirm shots fired near Bathhouse Row.

It happened shortly after noon.

Police are on the scene, and the person responsible is believed to be in custody.

Original story:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police are at the scene, responding to a call about a shooting in Hot Springs on Bath House Row.

We will update as we get more information.