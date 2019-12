PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Police were called to a small family car dealership after a shots fired call.

Police found a man who barricaded himself into the dealership where his family works.

The dealership is located off of Highway 107 in Sherwood.

Police say the man surrendered after a few minutes.

We briefly had a man barricade himself inside a small family car dealership, where his family works, located at 25421 Highway 107 after a shots fired call. Our Crisis Negotiations Unit and patrol deputies responded. The man surrendered after a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/H2T1CHLvhb — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) December 17, 2019

No injuries were reported.

Police say he is being evaluated by MEMS.

Area businesses and a school were placed on a precautionary lock-down until the situation was over.