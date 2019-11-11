Police search for missing Sherwood teen, release car of interest photo

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department currently is searching for 15-year-old, Peyton Harris.

Peyton was last seen getting into a black passenger car, possibly a Kia Optima or Forte, at the Sylvan Hills Freshman Academy on Friday, November 8 around 3:30 p.m.

Peyton is described as being 5’6″ tall, around 120 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

The picture of the vehicle is from video surveillance camera at the school where she was last seen.

If you have any information regarding Peyton’s location, you are asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.