LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers had to apply first aid to a woman after a reported shooting at a south Little Rock apartment Monday evening.

In an incident report, Little Rock police stated they were called to the Villas apartment complex on 65th Street at 8:40 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers said they found a woman on the ground outside the complex bleeding from several gunshot wounds, including a wound to her leg.

Officers said that they began first aid, including applying a tourniquet, and called for an ambulance. The woman told officers she was in a nearby apartment when she was shot, according to the police report.

Per the report, the woman told police that the man who shot her was still in the apartment complex and directed them to a building. Officers found the man, “who appeared to be high on sherm,” per the report.

(“Sherm” is a tobacco or marijuana cigarette that has been dipped in phencyclidine. When smoked it brings dissociative hallucinations.)

Officers told the man, later identified as 36-year-old Richard Miller of North Little Rock, to raise his hands. Instead, the report said that Miller tried to fight officers. A taser was used, per the report, to little effect. Police said Miller was then wrestled to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

The report shows Miller was charged with three charges, battery, resisting arrest and assault.

The injured woman told police other people, possibly injured, were in her apartment, the report stated. Officers said that they checked and found a man and two women, who per their report were apparently uninjured. They were taken to the detective’s office.

Officers checked security camera footage and found a man carrying a, per the report, “AR 15 style rifle.” The man was also taken to the detective’s office.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is reportedly in serious but stable condition.