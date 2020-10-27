12 people, 10 questions: The candidates vying for a seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors

Politics

Election Day is November 3

by: Mitch McCoy

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are 13 people running for three different positions on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

These are all At-Large positions, meaning the candidate elected will represent the entire city

Editorial note: Incumbent Capi Peck is running unopposed for Position Four and requested her time be passed onto other candidates.

Click on the candidate’s photo to see their biography and 10 question interview.

MEET THE CANDIDATES – POSITION EIGHT

Dean Kumpuris
Russ Racop

Editorial note: Candidate Phillip Bryant did not respond to our request for an interview, provide written responses to the ten questions or submit a photo.

MEET THE CANDIDATES – POSITION NINE

Antwan Phillips
Leron “Ron Mc” McAdoo
Dale J. Parker
“Thorium” Glen Schwarz
Rohn Muse
David Alan Bubbas
Tom Horton

MEET THE CANDIDATES – POSITION TEN

Joan Adcock
Greg Henderson
Sheridan Richards

