LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic year in Arkansas politics is now wrapping up as we head into the new year. But before we do, let’s look back at what all happened.

The year was filled with a lot of political standout moments, and it was a year of democracy truly playing out as we saw Arkansans coming to the capitol while lawmakers were in session, hoping to have their voice heard during some of the major decision making.

The year kicked off with the leader herself, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In January, she was sworn in and made history as the state’s first female governor, and daughter of a former governor.

Her predecessor, former governor Asa Hutchinson, left the Governor’s Mansion after serving for eight years with hopes of moving from the governor’s office to the oval office in 2024.

He announced his presidential candidacy in April in his hometown of Bentonville. Despite trailing behind other GOP hopefuls in polls, Hutchinson has stayed in the fight and is now gearing up for the Iowa Caucus in January.

Meantime, as he made trips back and forth from Iowa to New Hampshire throughout 2023, things were heating up back at his old stomping grounds in Little Rock.

In the 2023 legislative session at the state capitol, more than 900 bills passed, including major overhauls to the state’s education and prison systems. Those two massive reform bills are now known as the Arkansas LEARNS Act and Protect Arkansas Act.

“Those are major investments that will literally change the trajectory of our state for the better,” Governor Sanders told us in her 100 Days in Office interview back in April.

The LEARNS Act, focusing on school choice, teacher pay raises and child literacy, was met with pushback from a handful of legislators and dozens of Arkansans in the education system as it made its way through the legislature. However, it quickly passed thanks to the majority-republican legislature who backed Sanders’ initiative.

“I would say that 50% of them are trying to get close to the governor, and the other 50% are afraid of her,” Representative Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) told KARK/FOX16 back in March, following his vote against the bill.

As for the prison reforms, the new law is said to revamp our criminal justice system in Arkansas from the inside out. Sanders first announced the legislation in March, saying said it would be a game-changer for criminal justice in Arkansas. The main component of the bill is to build a new state prison that will create 3,000 beds. Sanders said the new facility will cost approximately $470 million.

As the regular session wrapped up, the capitol began to clear out, but not for long.

In September, Sanders announced a special session of the legislature, which would focus on tax cuts, streamlining state government, and making changes to the Freedom of Information Act.

Sanders sought to add protections for herself and her family’s safety in the revisions, she maintained, however that received significant pushback from Arkansans and several legislators on both sides of the isle.

After redoing the bill a few times within just a few days, based on the overwhelming feedback from Arkansans at the capitol every day, changes were finally approved by legislators and signed by Sanders the last day of special session.

“This is one of the craziest days I have seen at the capitol,” said Julie McDonald on the first day of special session. McDonald was signed up to speak against the first FOI bill introduced on day one that week but was not able to that night because of the overwhelming number of citizens signed up to speak, while legislators were trying to make some of the requested changes with a new law in the meantime.

Following that week, the news cycle quickly shifted after a purchase made by the governor’s office was revealed on ‘X’ and raised some eyebrows. The receipt, received through a FOIA request by Matt Campbell, shows the office spent nearly $19,000 on a lectern.

The Legislative Audit Executive Committee authorized an audit in October to look into the purchase. For months since the revelation, it has been referred to on twitter as #podiumgate, then #lecterngate.

Sanders said this to the media after being questioned on the purchase and controversy surrounding it:

“At this point, I think you guys are at a decision point and I’m not trying to be rude, but I think you have to decide whether you want to chase tabloid gossip. and right now, our focus is on building up industry and focusing on bringing jobs in and doing things that matter and help Arkansans while the press continues to chase down rabbit holes and go down ridiculous stories from people who are just left-wing activists. All the business in this state, under my leadership, seems to be doing pretty well except for the media. So, you guys may want to look at a different business plan.”

For us here at FOX16 covering Arkansas politics, it has been a year full of interviews, including the policymakers themselves and countless everyday Arkansans who have kept a close eye on everything coming out of the state capitol.

“You don’t really think Arkansas as a political powerhouse, but I think we’re getting some more attention,” Zach Ingle told us in April.

While republicans remain in the supermajority, democrats continue to fight back with hopes of gaining back some power at the capitol.

In November, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille said more Democrats will be on Arkansas ballots in the 2024 election than has been seen in the last 10 years.

“Governor Sanders has helped our party more than anything we’ve seen in years,” Tennille said that day. “Put simply, the conduct and political arrogance of the supermajority party in this state have led to a stronger position for the Democratic Party and the results are speaking for themselves.”

Seth Mays with the Republican Party of Arkansas, on the other hand, told FOX16 this:

“If the Democratic Party of Arkansas wants to invoke the name Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the election of 2024, we’ll just consider it a contribution. The governor is very popular with Arkansans. They know her, they trust her, and that’s why they elected her.”

After the filing period for the 2024 election wrapped up last month in Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Arkansas confirmed the RPA filed the most candidates of any party, totaling 100 candidates for State House, 18 candidates for State Senate, 1 candidate for State Treasurer, 5 candidates for United States Congress, and 9 candidates for United States President.”

Arkansas Democrats will contest 64 state House districts, the most since 2012 when they last held the majority in the chamber. The Democratic Party also shared that they would field 78 total candidates for state House, seven candidates for state Senate, one candidate for state treasurer, one candidate in all four congressional districts, and seven presidential candidates.

As we look ahead to 2024, there will be several things to watch, starting with constitutional amendments you could see on your November 2024 ballot in Arkansas. Measures range from abortion access to making changes to how elections are held in the state and the security of elections.

We will continue to follow each issue that could be up to voters in 2024 and keep you updated.