A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas House of Representatives 86th District

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — We take a closer look at competitive races that will impact Arkansans on Election Day (November 3, 2020).

State House District 86 is in Washington County. Members serve two-year terms with term limits of no more than 16 years in either or both legislative chambers throughout their lifetime, per Ballotpedia.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 86, is currently represented by Nicole Clowney (D). Also running for District 86 is John LeTour (R).

Nicole Clowney

Nicole Clowney was first elected in 2019 to represent District 86.

Clowney is on the House Judiciary Committee and the House State Agencies & Govt’l Affairs Committee.

She teaches at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Clowney has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and a law degree from Yale University.

200221 John LaTour

John LaTour (R) is a long-time Fayetteville resident and business owner, according to his campaign website.

He has a master’s in business administration from the University of Arkansas.

His primary job is as a certified public accountant.

In 2007 he earned a Juris Doctorate from Oak Brook College and established his law practice in 2010.

