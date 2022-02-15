LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Fiscal Session is held to tackle the state’s budgetary needs, but one of the hot-button issues this year is abortion.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have debated bringing in non-appropriation bills to further block abortion in the state, possible during the fiscal session with a 2/3rds majority vote in both chambers. The bills begin as resolutions, which must first be approved before being sent to committees and moved on through the legislature.

Several resolutions in both the House and Senate are trying to pass a new law based on the Texas Heartbeat Bill. Supporters say it would allow private citizens to enforce the law through lawsuits, allowing the ban to continue to be enforced while other measures are challenged in court. Lawmakers say it would immediately stop abortions in the state while current legislation is tied up.

House resolutions 1011 to 1015 which all tackle abortion didn’t get very far in the House Rules Committee Monday. Three measures (1011 and 1012 sponsored by Rep. John Payton, R, and 1013 forwarded by Rep. Mary Bentley, R) failed to get any sort of motion from committee members, preventing the proposals from making it to the full House floor. 1014 wasn’t even introduced by Bentley after the other three failed.

The main argument came from Jerry Cox, Director of Arkansas Family Council. Cox asked lawmakers to wait until the summer when a supreme court decision could come regarding tied-up abortion laws. Cox said he worried further legislation could jeopardize that which is already passed and in place. The final resolution, 1015 was then held back by sponsor Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R, after listening from Cox and agreeing that lawmakers should wait.

Tuesday, senators tried their luck at pushing the senate counterparts through but met the same obstacles.

After a lengthy debate among leaders, two resolutions sponsored by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R, failed in a 12 to 16 vote from lawmakers. Sen. Jason Rapert, R, then asked that his two resolutions be added back to the calendar to be taken up later, and the final abortion-focused resolution, SR16, was skipped. The held-back resolutions can be taken up by leaders moving through the session, but a full 2/3rds majority in both chambers is still required to pass any non-fiscal focused bills this year, with some hoping to only focus on budgetary needs the next few weeks.