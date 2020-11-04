About one-fifth of absentee ballots disqualified in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Pulaski County Election Commission disqualified about one-fifth of absentee ballots Tuesday night.
It all comes down to mistakes voters made before turning their ballots in.
The election commission spent hours going through more than 4,300 absentee ballots that came back with a number of issues.
That’s a significant amount of the around 25,000 total absentee ballots.
Some of the voters didn’t include the required voter statement, or if they did, there were mistakes.
There were also some turned in which were torn or wrinkled and couldn’t be scanned.
“Typically what happens is the information is wrong on the voter statement, so you’ll see one of the really common issues you’ll see is where in the space where you’re supposed to put in your date of birth, someone will just put in the current date,” Pulaski County Director of Elections Bryan Poe said.
Election commissioners went through each of those ballots by hand.
They found some that could be counted, but the majority were scrapped.
