About one-fifth of absentee ballots disqualified in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Pulaski County Election Commission disqualified about one-fifth of absentee ballots Tuesday night.

UPDATE: Pulaski County Election Commission reporting issues with more than 4,000 absentee ballots including:

🇺🇸no proof of ID

🇺🇸mismatched information

🇺🇸no voter statement

Those ballots could be disqualified. The Commission plans to review them once polls close #Elections2020 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 4, 2020

It all comes down to mistakes voters made before turning their ballots in.

HAPPENING NOW: The Pulaski County Election Commission is reviewing more than 4,300 absentee ballots that may be disqualified. I’ll have a live update coming up on @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/R0160zKYYE — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 4, 2020

The election commission spent hours going through more than 4,300 absentee ballots that came back with a number of issues.

That’s a significant amount of the around 25,000 total absentee ballots.

Some of the voters didn’t include the required voter statement, or if they did, there were mistakes.

There were also some turned in which were torn or wrinkled and couldn’t be scanned.

“Typically what happens is the information is wrong on the voter statement, so you’ll see one of the really common issues you’ll see is where in the space where you’re supposed to put in your date of birth, someone will just put in the current date,” Pulaski County Director of Elections Bryan Poe said.

Election commissioners went through each of those ballots by hand.

Pulaski Co Elections Commissioners plan to pull an all-nighter as they check more than 4,300 absentee ballots that came back with issues – mostly missing or mismatched information. Commissioners tell me they hope this will lead to election reform in the state #2020Elections #ARpx pic.twitter.com/Dqn5U0pmXn — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) November 4, 2020

They found some that could be counted, but the majority were scrapped.

