Advocates for abortion rights held 'Stop the Ban' rallies across the country

DES MOINES, IA. - Across the country, today advocates for abortion rights held 'Stop the Ban' rallies.

This is in response to eight states passing restrictive abortion laws.

In Des Moines, Iowa, rotunda leaders from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and other groups addressed a crowd.

Several of the speakers say the passage of these laws brings the country closer to the possibility of overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Some advocated stressing these bans on abortion affect more than just women.

"Abortion access is an issue for all human people. It's an issue for black and brown folks. It's an issue for indigenous folks. It's an issue for transgender people and non-binary people like me," says Max Mowitz.

Members of the anti-abortion rights group Iowa Right to Life responded after the rally saying they believe these laws are actually a step in the right direction.