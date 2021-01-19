AG Rutledge announces redistricting team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday afternoon that a trio of state Republican lawmakers will make up the redistricting team for her office.

Rutledge announced Doyle Webb, the former chairman for the Republican Party of Arkansas, will be the Redistricting Director for the Attorney General’s Office.

The attorney general also said former state representatives Andy Davis and Col. Doug House will be joining the team.

Rutledge says the three bring experience as former legislators, two are attorneys and one is an engineer.

According to the attorney general, the three have 50 years of experience in government and law.

In addition to being the former Republican chairman, Webb also served on the Republican National Committee, was the Chief of Staff to Lt. Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller and practiced law for 25 years in Saline County.

Webb said the team will look to keep communities of interest together and look to have continuity of representation.

In addition to serving as a state representative, House also served as a colonel in the U.S. Army. Davis is a businessman and professional engineer.

Rutledge said Webb will be a member of the attorney general staff, while Davis and House will be under contract.

While the team is comprised of three Republicans, the attorney general said it is illegal to have partisan lines and the lines will be fair.

By state law, the redistricting for the Arkansas legislature is handled by the governor, attorney general and secretary of state in the year following the census.

Rutledge said it’s important to have the knowledge of government and Arkansas.

Rutledge is hopeful Arkansans took the census seriously because it doesn’t just impact redistricting, it also has to do with funding.

The attorney general said there has not been a formal meeting between Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of State John Thurston and herself, but they have discussed plans.

The three offices may have individuals or companies to draw the maps.

Bonnie Miller, the chair of Arkansas Voters First, released the following statement following the attorney general’s announcement: