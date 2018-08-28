AR Senate Votes to Live Stream Sessions Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Senate is working to make it possible for you to watch legislative sessions live.

Today it voted to allow two committees to work on adding cameras ahead of the January session.

We're told it could cost anywhere from $70 to $200,000 with $50,000 a year for archiving and logging.

"The time has come for us to ensure the public give them confidence that this is their House, they know what's going on here," says St. Sen. Jim Hendren (R-Gravette).

"There's pluses and minuses both ways but I hate to see us go down this strike. I think it will change the flavor of the Senate forever," says St. Sen. Alan Clark (R-Lonsdale).

The House has live streamed its chamber and committee meetings since 2010.

During last year's session the video library had more than 20,000 views.