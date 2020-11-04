LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There were some issues with voting Tuesday night.
The Secretary of State’s Office is looking into the issues.
In the video above, Secretary of State John Thurston talks about the issues.
LATEST POSTS:
- Mickey: DiNucci won’t start Sunday
- Trump team says it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania count
- Australians receive ‘stay safe and stay home’ robocalls linked to US election
- Ark. Secretary of State’s Office looking into voting issues
- North Dakota legislature candidate who died of COVID-19 wins election