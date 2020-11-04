Ark. Secretary of State’s Office looking into voting issues

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There were some issues with voting Tuesday night.

The Secretary of State’s Office is looking into the issues.

In the video above, Secretary of State John Thurston talks about the issues.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories