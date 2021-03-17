Arkansan Janie Simms Hipp nominated to President Biden’s administration

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — One of President Joe Biden’s nominees to his administration is Janie Simms Hipp who lives in Arkansas with her husband, according to a White House statement.

Janie Simms Hipp, J.D., LL.M would serve as General Counsel of the Office of the Department of Agriculture.

Hipp grew up in the small southeast Oklahoma community of Idabel.

She obtained a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University in 1984.

Hipp began her legal career in the 1980s during the farm financial crisis as farmers and ranchers faced problems unrivaled since the Great Depression.

She served within the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office while establishing a national presence advocating on behalf of farmers and ranchers.

Hipp received an LLM in Agriculture Law from the University of Arkansas in 1996, joining what was to become a new specialization focusing on the legal complexities of agriculture. Eighteen years later, she returned to U of A as the director of the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative and a visiting law professor.

In addition to authoring numerous domestic publications on agriculture and nutrition law, her work also includes international engagement on matters related to food policy.

Her domestic and international law and policy career spans over 35 years. She has been recognized as a Distinguished Alumni at two universities and has been recognized twice by the American Agriculture Law Association.

She is a member of the Chickasaw Nation located in Oklahoma and resides in Arkansas with her husband.