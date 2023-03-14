LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill could soon be headed to Governor Sanders’ desk that is said to protect minors from viewing porn.

“Senate Bill 66 is about the protection of children,” sponsor Tyler Dees (R-Siloam Springs) said.

Dees said this is going to be done through an age verification process.

He said it will require a form of ID to prove a viewer is over the age of 18 before entering a website offering pornography.

Dees said there has been some concern from people about websites having access to information belonging to minors, but the bill addresses that concern and will come with liable charges for the site if any personal data is kept or leaked.

Rep. Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock) was one of the 14 on the House side Tuesday to ‘present’ on the bill.

He said the language claims the content must have literary, artistic, scientific, and political value… rather than either or.

Because of that, Collins said the bill is too far-reaching.

“That is so broad and that is basically any entertainment that does not have any redeeming artistic, political value, you would have to sign in and be over 18 to access,” he said.

This is currently a law in Louisiana, as of earlier this year. Dees said it was partially inspired by the Louisiana bill and their idea to protect children online.

“Today, we require reasonable age verification if you want to purchase cigarettes over the counter if you want to purchase alcohol,” Dees said. “Today we are going to take a stand and make sure we take that same logic put it into law to protect children online.”

The bill is headed back to the Senate committee with an amendment to concur, which Dee said is just a technical change and will not alter any significant content of the bill. It will then go to Governor Sanders for signature.