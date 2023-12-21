LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Board of Corrections is now throwing the ball into the governor’s court to help with staffing issues.

Arkansas Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness reached out to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday, asking her to activate the National Guard in helping to fill staffing gaps within the Division of Correction.

More specifically, the request is seeking up to 40 guard members for the Maximum Security and Tucker Units.

This comes amid a legal battle between the Board of Corrections and state officials.

Magness made an additional request for 98 National Guard members to be used at prisons where the vacancy rate of entry-level correctional officers exceeded 40% on November 30.

According to Magness, the guardsmen would be used in support positions for security positions such as towers and entrances.

The request goes on to say that the Board of Corrections is hoping to utilize the added manpower to reactivate 124 beds at the Tucker re-entry center.

Although utilizing the National Guard in corrections roles would be new in Arkansas, Magness points out that it has been done in other states including Florida and New Hampshire.

Chairman Magness’ letter requesting assistance from the National Guard was sent Wednesday evening but has not yet received a response from Gov. Sander’s office.

This comes during a series of lawsuits being launched against the Board of Corrections by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin and a contentious public relationship between the board and the Sanders administration.

On Tuesday, a Pulaski County Circuit judge filed an order against Attorney General Tim Griffin, saying he violates his duty to either represent the prison board or provide special counsel.

Griffin now has 30 days to come to an agreement with the board or find legal representation for them.