LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to oust Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri.

Profiri, who had been appointed to the position by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shortly after she took office last year, has been at the center of an ongoing battle between the board and the governor’s office over who controls the department leadership.

The board cited the lack of communication from Profiri. In a presentation to the board, member Lee Watson said Profiri had communicated poorly and mismanaged a medical service contract for the prison system.

Watson made the motion to terminate Profiri, which was seconded by board secretary William “Dubs” Byers. The vote was 5-2 to terminate Profiri, with board chair Benny Magness taking the rare step of voting for termination.

The Wednesday vote followed a previous vote by the board in December to suspend Profiri. That vote came after Profiri began implementing a prison expansion plan that was one of the leading drivers of Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign.

The governor signed legislation in April, the Safer Stronger Arkansas Act, that included plans to expand capacity at existing state prisons while also building new ones.

Sanders, Profiri and Attorney General Tim Griffin held a November news conference calling out the board of corrections for failing to allow the state to add over 600 new beds to the Arkansas prison system.

The board countered, saying it had denied 500 of the requested beds due to staffing vacancies in the state prison system, especially in security positions.

An open letter from Board chairman Benny Magness to Sanders shortly after the November news conference explained the logic behind the board’s decision and found fault with how the governor was trying to pressure the board to open more beds past standard staffing levels.

Magness also expressed concerns with two new state laws passed this year, which moved authority over the Secretary of Corrections from the board to the governor and moved authority over two corrections divisions from the board to the secretary.

Meanwhile, Profiri began authorizing additional beds in the state prison system outside of the board’s approval. He reportedly indicated a willingness to use tents to house state inmates to create the needed space.

The board continued to file a suit against the provisions of the two acts and asked for a restraining order pending a full court hearing. Since the board was formed under the terms of the state constitution, the suit argued, then the legislature could not pass a law to change its structure.

A judge upheld the board’s argument, and Profiri was suspended shortly afterward.

Through a spokesperson, Sanders has continued to protest the board’s actions, often calling out its “catch-and-release” policies in opposition to her tough-on-crime intent.

Profiri had been the Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections before Sanders appointed him to the Arkansas post.

“I am disappointed by the board’s decision,” Attorney General Tim Griffin said after the vote.