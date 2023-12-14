LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to suspend Secretary of Corrections Joe Profiri during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

The vote came after a series of exchanges last month as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a news conference protesting the corrections board denying her request for additional prison beds. Sanders, joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin, said at the Nov. 17 conference that her office had requested 600-plus additional beds be added to the prison system, but only 130 had been approved.

A Nov. 20 letter to the governor from board chairman Benny Magness protested the nature of the Nov. 17 conference. It stated that acting in such a way “conveyed overlook an important feature of Arkansas’s constitutional order” since it was not honoring the board’s independence.

Profiri reportedly began adding the requested beds to the prison system this week, despite the board’s objections to the additions.

Board secretary William “Dubs” Byers issued a statement on the Profiri vote, calling the conflict with the Sanders administration a “constitutional issue.”

“This is not about adding beds, the board will work tirelessly to ease the county back up,” he said. “This is a constitutional issue and it needs to be clarified.”

Reactions to the move removing Profiri quickly began coming in from the state capitol, with the attorney general noting his office was reviewing the corrections board’s actions.

“We are reviewing the board’s actions but remain troubled that they continue to violate the law regarding compliance with the Freedom of Information Act and the unauthorized hiring of an outside counsel,” Griffin stated.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Sanders released a statement supporting Profiri and questioning the board’s motives.

“I stand firmly behind Secretary Profiri and his leadership of the Department of Corrections,” she stated. “The Board of Corrections would rather continue the failed catch and release policies instead of working with the Secretary to make our state safer, stronger, and more secure. I will continue to do everything in my power to keep Arkansans safe.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the board filed a lawsuit and requested a temporary restraining order to block parts of two newly passed Arkansas laws, Act 185 and parts of Act 659, passed by the general assembly earlier this year.

Act 185 moves employment authority for the Secretary of Corrections from the board to the governor. The two sections of Act 659 in question transfer the employment authority of the director of the Division of Correction and the director of the Division of Community Corrections from the board to the secretary of corrections.

In both cases, the lawsuit maintains these acts violate Amendment 33 of the state constitution, which empowers state boards.