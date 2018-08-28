Arkansas Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator John McCain Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced early Monday afternoon that US and Arkansas State flags at the capitol will be lowered to half-staff in tribute to the memory of Arizona Senator John McCain.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Gov. Hutchinson's decision to lower the flags in Arkansas in memory of Sen. McCain came before the White House made their announcement Monday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement:

"John McCain reflected in every breath of his life the American character and American idealism.

As a war hero, a political maverick and leader he personified sacrifice and courage. I witnessed his strength of character both in Congress and as a campaigner. We will miss him."

Trump's statement was made public moments after the White House flag was returned to half-staff Monday afternoon following complaints from two of America's most prominent veterans' groups.

The White House flags had been lowered Sunday, the day after the Arizona Republican succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 81. However, they were back to full height on Monday, breaking with tradition.

In a statement directed to Trump, American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan wrote: "On the behalf of The American Legion's two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain's death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation's flag be half-staffed through his interment."

VFW spokesman Joe Davis said in a statement that the organization had "asked the White House if the honor of lowering the flag to half-staff could be extended through Senator McCain's interment."

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. R-Ky., and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., previously had requested that the Defense Department keep flags at government buildings lowered until the sunset after McCain is buried. McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered "on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress."

McCain was a frequent critic of Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot's Vietnam heroism and chafed at McCain's vote to stop the president's proposed "ObamaCare" repeal.

After Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House flown at half-staff for five days.