LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas revenues continue to run at a surplus at the halfway point of the 2024 fiscal year.

The Department of Finance and Administration’s December report showed year-to-date net available general revenues of $3.429 billion. Despite being $182.1 million below total revenues collected through December 2022, this was $216.4 million above forecasts.

For December alone, $666.8 million in net available general revenues were brought in, which is $72.3 million above forecast.

Analysts stated in the report that the above-projected numbers reflected sales and corporate tax collections being above projections, while tax refund claims were below what was projected. Tobacco collections in December at $2.1 million and gaming state revenue at $3.8 million were additional above-projected revenues cited by DFA analysts.

Arkansas had finished out its 2023 fiscal year with a $1.161 billion surplus, its highest ever.

A law went into effect on Jan. 1 lowering taxes for Arkansans making over $24,300 per year, dropping the tax rate from 4.6% to 4.4%. The act also lowered corporate income tax to 4.8% for corporations with a net income greater than $11,000.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said when she signed the act in April that it would cut $150 million from personal income tax and $36 million from corporate income tax collections for the state.