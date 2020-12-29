Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson praises Pres. Trump in signing virus bill

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is lauding President Donald Trump for signing into law a massive bipartisan bill that will divvy up billions of dollars for states to use for COVID-19 vaccinations and treatment.

Hutchinson tweeted Monday that the money will help also Arkansas’ small businesses, individuals, and schools.

Arkansas’ initial round of doses of COVID-19 shots started two weeks ago and went to health care workers.

The state announced last week that two facilities will be built to provide over 100 more hospital beds in case they are needed after the state hit a record high number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.