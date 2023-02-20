LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been nearly a year since the first Russian strike on Ukrainian soil.

On March 13, award-winning journalist, and fellow Arkansan, Brent Renaud was shot and killed by Russian forces while covering the war. Monday, Arkansas lawmakers took time to honor his life and service.

“It was a great loss to the documentary film community, to journalism, and this country,” and “it was sad when we lost him and I wish we hadn’t, “said friend, Larry Foley.

The Arkansas native is now being honored by the state legislature.

“I think it’s a great honor and it is well deserved,” said Foley.

This memorial resolution remembers Brent Renaud for his service and dedication to the state of Arkansas, the filmmaking industry, and extends sincere condolences to the family.

“I just think he was one of a kind and I am so happy that he is being recognized, he had just such an impact,” said friend and co-worker, Bo Mattingly.

Larry Foley and Raymond McCaffrey both got to know Brent Renaud when he was a visiting professor at the University of Arkansas back in 2019.

They said this honor is necessary.

“It is heartening when somebody like Brent, especially a fallen journalist is remembered,” said McCaffrey.

“I am so glad that something is being done to remember him, and his dedication to the truth,” said Foley.

The resolution is scheduled to go before committee, and if passed it will be presented to Brent’s family by the Secretary of State.