LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers announced the filing of a new Freedom of Information Act bill with specific focuses.

In a press conference, Sen. Bart Hester announced the filing of a new FOIA bill, SB10.

The senator stated that the new bill is aimed specifically at the security of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

#NEWS: Senator Bart Hester announces a new FOI bill to be filed tonight. This one is strictly focused on the Governor’s security. He says this is a result of listening to Arkansan’s concerns working long hours to find solutions. @KARK4News @FOX16News @CapitolViewAR #arpx pic.twitter.com/5oVo0IHt1b — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 13, 2023

“We look forward to passing this bill which will immediately ensure the safety of our governor and her family,” Hester stated.

Hester said that SB10 will have the same language regarding security as SB9.

More information on the bill can be found on the Arkansas legislature’s website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.