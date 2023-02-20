LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At the state capitol on Monday, Democratic lawmakers filed a memorial bill to honor the life of an Arkansas filmmaker.

The bill, presented by Senator Clarke Tucker and Representative Andrew Collins, recognizes Brent Renaud, who was killed by Russian gunfire in Ukraine in March of 2022.

Renaud made films for HBO, PBS, Vice and co-founded the Little Rock Film Festival with his brother Craig. The Renaud brothers also co-founded 501 Films, a small film company that won many national and international awards for their documentaries about human suffering around the world.

The purpose of the bill is to remember Renaud for his service and dedication to the state of Arkansas and the filmmaking industry and extend sincere condolences to the family.

In recognition of the many contributions Renaud brought to Arkansas and the filmmaking industry, Brent’s family and friends started the Brent Renaud Foundation as a means of continuing his vision.