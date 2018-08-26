Arkansas Lawmakers Offer Condolences After McCain's Death

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Condolences are pouring in from across the nation following the death of Sen. John McCain.

Arkansas lawmakers are among those offering well wishes to the McCain family and paying tribute to the Arizona Republican's extraordinary life.

"Sen. John McCain was a true American hero who led an extraordinary life dedicated to his country," tweeted Arkansas' senior senator John Boozman. "He was a passionate public servant whose courage was demonstrated in Vietnam and continued on the Senate floor as a fierce advocate for the military and veterans. We remember John’s tenacious spirit and unyielding determination to make our country better. His leadership will be missed but his legacy will live on. My thoughts and prayers are with John’s beloved wife Cindy and his entire family at this time."

Sen. Tom Cotton paid tribute through imagery labeling McCain an "American original."

"Sad to just learn of John McCain’s death," tweeted Congressman French Hill (AR-02). "I loved all my encounters with this good man from my time as a Senate staffer in 1983 until my service in the House. (Prayers) for his family, his loyal staffers, and the people of Arizona."

Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) tweeted the following statement, “my thoughts are with the McCain family tonight as they mourn Sen. John McCain’s passing. May we always remember his life of service and dedication to our country.”

"Senator John McCain spent the majority of his life serving his country both in office and on the battlefield," tweeted Congressman Rick Crawford (AR-01). "I’m saddened to hear of his passing. His friends and family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. #Maverick"

Rep. Steve Womack (AR-03) of Northwest Arkansas remembered McCain's life as one of service:

"Sen. John McCain was a true American Patriot. He dedicated his life to service for our country and for the American people. My thoughts and prayers go out to the McCain family during this difficult time," wrote Womack.

"John McCain reflected in every breath of his life the American character & American idealism," tweeted Governor Asa Hutchinson. "As a war hero, a political maverick & leader he personified sacrifice & courage. I witnessed his strength of character both in Congress & as a campaigner. We will miss him."