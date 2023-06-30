LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After Friday’s historic Supreme Court decision against a President Biden plan to forgive student loan debt, Arkansas politicians and lawmakers gave their reactions.

The court’s 6-3 decision along ideological lines, like Thursday’s decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, struck down a student loan forgiveness plan of the Biden administration.

The Biden plan was to forgive up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers if the borrower’s income was below $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.

All legislators who spoke about the decision supported the court’s decision.

Sen. Tom Cotton approved the SCOTUS decision, calling the Biden plan a scheme.

“Biden’s student loan transfer scheme required millions of Arkansans to pay off the loans of rich doctors and lawyers. The Supreme Court was right to strike this scam down,” Cotton said.

Sen. John Boozman’s support for the decision indicated the need for a debt forgiveness plan that would be more comprehensive.

“I’m pleased the Supreme Court overturned this attempt to bail out likely high-income earners at the expense of taxpayers who never went to college and those who fulfilled their obligation to pay off their debt,” Boozman said. “This reckless plan wasn’t authorized by Congress, but the solution to higher education affordability must include the legislative branch. I support legislation that increases access to college opportunities without excessive financial burdens.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman spoke to the constitutionality of the Biden plan.

“Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was clearly unconstitutional, as ruled by the Supreme Court. However, the damage to the American taxpayer has already been done,” Westerman said. “This administration must be held accountable for their actions and should develop a plan to reimburse America.”

Rep. Steve Womack spoke of the cost of the forgiveness plan.

“I’m glad SCOTUS set the record straight,” Womack said. “There’s no such thing as ‘canceling’ student loan debt. Taxpayers who made tough choices and played by the rules won’t be forced to foot the bill of $315 billion to cover for the 13% of Americans who chose to take on student loan debt.”

Rep. French Hill tweeted about the constitutionality of the Biden plan.

“Today, @SCOTUS validated my strong belief that @POTUS exceeded his executive authority in his unfair and ill-conceived plan to “forgive” student loan debt,” Hill said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred to the plan’s debt burden.

“Unilaterally pinning student loan debt on the backs of hardworking Americans was always unfair, unwise, and unconstitutional,” Sanders said.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin spoke to the nature of presidential power and acknowledged the role of Arkansas as a party in the case before the court.

“Today, the Supreme Court agreed with Arkansas and our coalition partners that President Biden can’t unilaterally cancel student debt and stick taxpayers with the nearly half-a-trillion-dollar bill,” Griffin said. “Under our Constitution, Congress writes the laws, and it’s up to Congress to decide how to address student debt. The Court’s decision reaffirms that.”

Arkansas joined the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina in the suit.

Former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson also spoke to the constitutionality of the Biden plan.

“I commend the United States Supreme Court for their decision today, which is a victory for the Constitution and the principle of separation of powers,” Hutchinson said. “This ruling reaffirms the importance of upholding our legal framework and preserving the checks and balances that ensure the proper functioning of our government.”

Hutchinson also spoke to the need for “comprehensive and sustainable solutions to address the student loan debt crisis.”

FOX 16 News reached out to other members of the legislature for statements but has not yet received a response.

This story will be updated as additional responses become available.