LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Opinions on Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade vary. Those in favor say it’s long overdue. Those against it say it’s a violation of rights.

The decision ruling that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Laurie Harris says, “this is a win for unborn children.”

Rita Via says the decision is sad for women “because we have choices every day and that’s one of the choices this is taking away from us.”

The Supreme Court’s decision now puts abortion rights in the hands of each individual state.

Harris says, “the federal government had no control” and “they should have never been allowed to make the decision, to begin with.”

Dating back to 1973, Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court in which the court ruled that the constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

David Jondro, who is pro-life agrees with the ruling but believes the decision was made abruptly.

Jondro says it’s putting the nation in an even more divisive situation.

“There could have been a better way to handle it legally for the nation because right now it’s left the states scrambling to figure out what to do next,” said Jondro.

Friday, people with signs outside the Arkansas State Capitol protested, voicing their disagreements with the Supreme Court Justice’s decision and the state’s “trigger law,” which is now certified.

Arkansas’s trigger law means abortions in the Natural State are illegal unless there is a medical emergency and the mother’s life is at risk.

In Arkansas, abortions are now a felony with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a

fine of up to $100,000, except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.

“I think it’s a setback for women”, said Via.

Jocelyn Fields is pro-life but agrees with Via on giving women the option to choose to have an abortion in certain situations.

“I believe if someone is a victim of rape or incest that should still be an option for them,” said Fields.