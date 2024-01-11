LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Secretary of Corrections Joe Profiri was fired on Wednesday after the Board of Corrections’ latest move in an ongoing battle with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and state leaders.

In a session prior to the vote on Profiri, Chairman Benny Magness said the now-former corrections secretary was continually at odds with the board.

“He [Profiri] became very offensive and argumentative,” Magness said. “He was dismissive toward the board.”

Republican lawmakers on Thursday responded to the firing, saying the dismissal will have a ripple effect on all of Arkansas unless they can make some changes.

Under a state law passed last year, the corrections board lost the power to hire or fire Profiri. Instead, Act 185 put the secretary under the governor’s authority.

That changed six days ago when a Pulaski County circuit judge ruled in a preliminary injunction hearing that the law is unconstitutional, giving control back to the board.

The attorney general’s office is appealing that decision.

Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett) sponsored the Protect Arkansas Act in the most recent session, legislation that looked to add more prison beds across Arkansas in an attempt to expand prison capacity.

Gilmore told FOX 16 News Thursday that while the state needs to wait for the legal battles to play out first, Republican lawmakers are considering proposing some legislation during the upcoming fiscal session, as well as potentially in another special session if needed.

Gilmore was vague about what the bills would do exactly but said the focus would be holding the board accountable to the Department of Corrections, as well as to state leaders.

“What we’re seeing is the fragile egos of an unaccountable and unelected board,” Gilmore said. “It’s disturbing. Frankly, it’s disgusting to me that they would fire someone who was merely trying to implement many of the reforms needed.”

FOX 16 News asked the governor’s spokesperson if Profiri will be receiving a salary, considering the state is currently under a hiring freeze. She said they are still “ironing that out.”

The board’s spokesperson also confirmed the department was paying for Profiri’s housing while he was secretary of corrections. He now has 30 days to move out of the home.

Another concern for those on the state’s side is that the board will now bring on its own secretary during the wait to see if the attorney general can get the preliminary injunction ruling appealed.

The board’s spokesperson said they haven’t made any decisions yet because of the ongoing legal battles on both sides.