LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Secretary of State office has partnered with veteran service organization We Are the 22 to launch a veteran voter initiative.

In a release from Secretary John Thurston, state officials said representatives of both organizations will be on the road, reaching out to veterans across the state to ensure that they are both registered and ready to vote.

Throughout April, state officials said that the secretary’s mobile offices and members of the We Are The 22 organization will be visiting veteran’s facilities and service centers across the state where Arkansas veterans may register to vote and learn how to dedicate their vote in honor of a veteran or active service member.

To participate in the initiative, Arkansans can send a message honoring their service at Media@SOS.Arkansas.gov.

Arkansas voters may also link their tribute to social media posts using the Secretary of State’s website at SOS.Arkansas.gov and the #Vote4ARVets hashtag.